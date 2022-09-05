Home States Kerala

Home-bound with Onam gifts, woman raped in autorickshaw in Kerala's Malappuram district

The arrested is Jaleesh Babu, Thorappa house, Ayyappanpotti near Marutha. According to police, the incident occurred last Thursday while the woman was returning home from work. 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  A 41-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for raping a 36-year-old woman in Vazhikkadavu. The arrested is Jaleesh Babu, Thorappa house, Ayyappanpotti near Marutha. According to police, the incident occurred last Thursday while the woman was returning home from work. 

“The woman was returning home from work around 7pm on Thursday with some Onam gifts to her family members. Jaleesh offered a ride to her home from Vazhikkadavu. However, he diverted the autorickshaw to a nearby forest area and stopped it there. He then raped the woman inside the vehicle. Later, after committing the crime, he dropped her at her house,” police said.

The woman on Friday registered a complaint against Jaleesh Babu at Vazhikkadavu police station and he was later arrested by the police. The woman was given medical assistance following the incident, said Vazhikkadavu inspector Manoj Parayatta. “They knew each other before the incident. It is why she hired his autorickshaw. We have taken immediate action in the case after knowing about the incident,” he said.

