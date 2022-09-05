Home States Kerala

Kattil Thekkethil wins Nehru Trophy boat race

Nadubhagom, rowed by Kumarakom-based NCDC Boat Club, and Veeyapuram, powered by Punnamada club, finished second and third, respectively.

Rowers hold their oars high during the Nehru Trophy Boat Race mass drill in Alappuzha on Sunday | T P Sooraj

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekkethil Chundan, rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club, scripted its maiden triumph in the Nehru Trophy boat race for snake boats at the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Sunday. The club, led by Santhosh Chacko, completed a hat-trick of wins.

Nadubhagom, rowed by Kumarakom-based NCDC Boat Club, and Veeyapuram, powered by Punnamada club, finished second and third, respectively. Police Boat Club’s Chambakkulam came fourth. A total of 77 boats, including 20 snake boats, competed in this year’s Nehru Trophy, which was abandoned in the past two years due to Covid.

The top nine finishers will fight it out in next year’s Champions Boat League. Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the event while Andaman and Nicobar Governor D K Joshy was the chief guest. 

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, MP A M Ariff, MLAs P P Chitharanjan, H Salam, and Thomas K Thomas, District Collector V R Krishna Thej, district police chief G Jaidev, district panchayat president K G Rajeswari and municipal chairperson Soumya Raj spoke.

WINNERS  IN OTHER CATEGORIES

Thekkanodi Thara Vallam (women): Saradhy (Police club, Alappuzha)

Thekkanodi Kettu Vallam (women): Chellikadan (Chaithr-am Kudumbashree club, Pullangady)

Churulan: Kodimatha (Koduppunna club)

Veppu A grade: Manali (Police club, Alappuzha)

Veppu B grade: Chiramel Thottukadavan (SSBC Virippukala, Kumarakom)

Iruttukuthi A grade: Moonu Thaikkal (Arpookara club, Kottayam)

Iruttukuthi B grade: Thuruthip-puram (Thuruthippuram club)

Iruttukuthi C grade: Gothuruthu  (GBC, Gothuruthu)

