Konni camp to celebrate Kochayyappan’s 1st birthday

Sajimon PS By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Kochayyappan is the cynosure of all eyes at the Konni elephant camp. Ever since his arrival a year ago, the number of visitors, especially young families, has gone up. Now, the camp is gearing up to celebrate his first birthday and the first anniversary of his arrival on September 9.

“We’re very excited. He was just six months old when he reached the camp and has become one among us now,” said a senior official at the camp. “Rice is his favourite food. His style of taking bath is quite funny. At least 1,000 people visit the camp daily to watch our jumbos, particularly this young one. Kochyyappan has helped increased the camp’s revenue, too,” said the official.

Assistant forest veterinary officer Syam Chandran said: “When he came here, Kochayyappan was very weak. He didn’t show much interest in food back then. To add to it, he swallowed a small conch, which was removed through a surgery. We started giving him grass, ragi, coconut powder, wheat and rice. Now he has become healthy.”

It was on August 19 last year that the calf, which fell into a canal near Kochandi checkpost within the Goodrickal forest range in Ranni, was rescued by the officials. Local residents had alerted them back then.The forest officials first thought the calf had lost its path and accidently reached the canal. They kept him in a small temporary shelter in the Pannikunnu forest area for two days, hoping herd would come and take him back to their habitat.

There were two herds nearby but they moved away. The forest officials took the calf first to the Kochukoikkal forest station in Ranni and later to the Konni camp on September 9. Forest Minister A K Saseendran changed his name from Kannan to Kochayyappan.

The officials had also got famous elephant Konni Surendran from Ranni forest when he was 6-7 months old. It was found standing near its dead mother at Rajampara in Ranni in 1999 which was a heartbreaking sight back then.

Priyadharshini, the eldest jumbo, was brought to the camp in 1992 from Palakuzhy in Konni

Konni Neelakandan, a kumki elephant, was brought from Kodanad. The department got Krishna from Kuttappara in Thiruvananthapuram in 2014

