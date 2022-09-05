RGCB conducts efficacy tests for cervical cancer vaccine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) at Thiruvananthapuram has emerged as a major scientific institution in the launch of Cervavax, India’s first indigenously developed vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer. It has facilitated stringent tests in its state-of-the-art laboratory to demonstrate the efficacy of Cervavax with infections as the endpoint.

“RGCB, as the scientific partner and stakeholder in this effort, has made significant contributions to the country’s determined efforts to eliminate cervical cancer,” RGCB director Chandrabhas Narayana said. “The RGCB laboratory for HPV testing facility is qualified as per international standards set by the WHO,” he added.

Current estimates indicate that every year approximately 1.25 lakh women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and over 75,000 die from the disease in India while 83 per cent of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to HPV 16 and HPV 18 in the country and 70 per cent of cases worldwide.

