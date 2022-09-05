Home States Kerala

RGCB conducts efficacy tests for cervical cancer vaccine

It has facilitated stringent tests in its state-of-the-art laboratory to demonstrate the efficacy of Cervavax with infections as the endpoint. 

Published: 05th September 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Injection

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) at Thiruvananthapuram has emerged as a major scientific institution in the launch of Cervavax, India’s first indigenously developed vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer. It has facilitated stringent tests in its state-of-the-art laboratory to demonstrate the efficacy of Cervavax with infections as the endpoint. 

“RGCB, as the scientific partner and stakeholder in this effort, has made significant contributions to the country’s determined efforts to eliminate cervical cancer,” RGCB director Chandrabhas Narayana said.  “The RGCB laboratory for HPV testing facility is qualified as per international standards set by the WHO,” he added.

Current estimates indicate that every year approximately 1.25 lakh women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and over 75,000 die from the disease in India while 83 per cent of invasive cervical cancers are attributed to HPV 16 and HPV 18 in the country and 70 per cent of cases worldwide. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology Cervavax cervical cancer
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp