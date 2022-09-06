Home States Kerala

Congress to expose Covid deaths in KK Shailaja’s term

The state Congress leadership has taken a guarded stand on endorsing former health minister K K Shailaja rejecting Magsaysay award after “talks” with the CPM leadership.

Published: 06th September 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership has taken a guarded stand on endorsing former health minister KK Shailaja rejecting Magsaysay award after “talks” with the CPM leadership. Their dilemma is that if they speak in favour of Shailaja, they will be giving a good certificate to her. State Congress president K Sudhakaran said on Sunday that it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who claimed earlier that she was the star in the party, but she is now being sidelined completely.

The Congress leadership keen to highlight the Covid deaths which were hidden by the authorities rather than Shailaja accepting the Magsaysay award or not. Sudhakaran feel that if the corrupt practices during the Covic crisis when Shailaja was the health minister are probed, more people from the previous LDF government would get caught. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KK Shailaja Congress covid deaths Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp