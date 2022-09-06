Congress to expose Covid deaths in KK Shailaja’s term

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership has taken a guarded stand on endorsing former health minister KK Shailaja rejecting Magsaysay award after “talks” with the CPM leadership. Their dilemma is that if they speak in favour of Shailaja, they will be giving a good certificate to her. State Congress president K Sudhakaran said on Sunday that it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who claimed earlier that she was the star in the party, but she is now being sidelined completely.

The Congress leadership keen to highlight the Covid deaths which were hidden by the authorities rather than Shailaja accepting the Magsaysay award or not. Sudhakaran feel that if the corrupt practices during the Covic crisis when Shailaja was the health minister are probed, more people from the previous LDF government would get caught.

