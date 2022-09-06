Kozhikode: Banner warns rumour mongers stalling marriage proposals

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Fed up with the meddling by rumour-mongers that stalled marriage proposals, people of Govindapuram in Kozhikode decided to take matters into their own hands.

Last week, a banner appeared in the locality warning that such ‘anti-social elements’ would be ‘beaten in their homes’. Put up on an electric post by a group that called itself the ‘Govindapuram chunakuttikal’ (Brave boys of Govindapuram), the poster read:

“For the attention of the scamps who are halting marriage proposals by spreading false stories about a girl or a boy when someone from outside comes for enquiry. If you are identified, we will beat you inside your house regardless of your age, caste, political or group affiliation. Remember, you too have children and grandchildren who are growing up.” A picture of the poster put up on social media went viral within minutes.

A resident who did not wish to be named said: “For years, some people here are spreading false stories about young girls and boys when someone enquires about them as part of any marriage proposal. Boys have been affected the worst.

Our anger reflected in poster, say residents

The resident said the boys were being shown in a bad light. Weddings of several boys got cancelled after some people started spreading false allegations about them,” he said. Lauding the group that put up the poster, the resident said the timing could not have been better.

“Rumour-mongers must be aware of the consequences of their deeds,” he said. Another resident said the anger of resident was reflected in the flex. Ramesh Babu, who owns a workshop at Govindapuram, said he saw the poster last week.

“People coming here are taking selfies in front of it. Though the warning sounds sarcastic, we know it is serious,” Babu said. He said recently, a girl’s marriage was cancelled after someone misled the groom’s family by saying that she used to travel in a motorbike with a boy. “The boy was her cousin,” he said. The police have taken note of the latest developments.

