MB Rajesh sworn-in as minister in Pinarayi cabinet

Speculations are rife that the party may choose to give the excise portfolio - considered to be crucial - to a party state secretariat member.

Published: 06th September 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Senior CPM Leader and former Speaker MB Rajesh (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANDRANPURAM: Senior CPM Leader and former Speaker MB Rajesh was sworn in as minister in the Left cabinet on Tuesday. He took an oath before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the morning.

There are indications that with one more minister in the cabinet, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan may reallocate the portfolios. Earlier there were reports that Rajesh will get the portfolios of local self-government and excise, earlier handled by MV Govindan, who stepped down last week after taking over as CPM state secretary.

Speculations are rife that the party may choose to give the excise portfolio - considered to be crucial - to a party state secretariat member. Chief Minister is expected to come out with the portfolios allocated to Rajesh soon.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at 11 am. Clad in a blue shirt and dhoti, Rajesh took oath in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

A CPM state committee member, 51-year-old MB Rajesh assumed office after MV Govindan quit the cabinet. Two-time Lok Sabha MP, it's his first tenure in the Assembly. He entered the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly after defeating Congress youth leader VT Balram in the Thrithala constituency.

The Speaker election is expected to be held on September 12. The party has already finalised Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer as the new Speaker. 

