Vizhinjam stir: Pinarayi hardens stand, criticises Archdiocese

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Toughening his stand, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched a veiled attack on the Latin Archdiocese that is leading the Vizhinjam port stir. “Certain forces think they hold sway over people. But the masses are with the state government,” he said at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram to distribute financial aid to those who lost their homes to coastal erosion.

Alleging that a propaganda had been unleashed against the government’s initiative to help the fishers, Pinarayi said a WhatsApp message was widely circulated terming the government’s financial aid as a “ploy to cheat” fishers. The message urged them to decline the aid and boycott the function.

“There will be an impropriety if I reply to the charges in the message while sitting on the CM’s chair. Hence, I’m not doing it. However, I should say that the government has only genuine interests. We need to know why they are objecting to it,” Pinarayi said.

Work on the apartments for the fishers at Muttathara will be expedited, he said, adding 343 flats have already been built. In Monday’s function, 102 families living in relief camps received Rs 5,500 each as house rent. The decision was taken following the ministerial-level talks held last week with the protesters.

Those belonging to the protesting Latin Archdiocese did not turn up at the function. Meanwhile, Latin Archbishop Thomas J Netto and his predecessor Soosa Pakiam started an indefinite fast at the entrance of the port construction site at Mulloor.

Vizhinjam stir: Soosa Pakiam attacks govt

Soosa Pakiam launched an attack against the LDF government and the High Court, accusing them of showing the fishers in bad light. “The Vizhinjam protest is against those vested interests who are against the rights of the fisher folks.

Those who are claiming that it is outsiders who are behind the protest are not aware of the coastal areas. Vizhinjam, which was a safe camp for the fishers, has been destroyed,” he said. Monday’s talks between the cabinet subcommitte and the Latin Archdiocese on Vizhinjam protest failed for the fourth time. The protest will be spread across the state, said the representatives.

