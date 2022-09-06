With one eye on NDA, Kerala Christian leaders form outfit, may float party

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the BJP is trying to strengthen its base in the state by making inroads into the Christian community, which has a sizeable influence in central Kerala, a section of political and community leaders have floated a social outfit called Bharatiya Christian Sangamam (BCS).

Claiming to have the backing of all Christian churches, the collective, mainly formed by former Kerala Congress leaders, will convene its first conference in Kochi on September 17. The meeting will announce its stand against the alleged discrimination towards the community from the ruling fronts. Sources said the collective would be the first step of floating a new political outfit with the help of a few Christian leaders who have rich political experience ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the long run, the outfit is expected to work closely with NDA. The move has assumed significance in the backdrop of Thalassery diocese’s pastoral letter issued on Sunday alleging “love trap” targeting Christian girls by some radical outfits. “Former members of parliament, former MLAs and a few bishops will attend the meeting slated to be held at Kalamassery. We are expecting about 3,000 delegates,” said one of the organisers, who requested not to be named.

George J Mathew, former Muvattupuzha MP of Kerala Congress (M) and Kanjirappally MLA (Congress), who was the chairman of Kerala Congress, and a few sulking senior leaders from various KC factions will take part in the delegates’ meet. However, none of these names have not been announced officially.

“As of now, it is a non-political social outfit. Our aim is to bring all Church denominations under one umbrella and work with the Hindu organisations for social change. However, in its next phase, it would become a political outfit and field candidates in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls,” he added.

Recently, BJP’s national leaders met Christian religious heads as the party is trying out opportunities to strengthen its base in Kerala. “As per the 2011 census, Christian population is 18.38% while the Hindus form 73% ad Muslims 26.56%. It is difficult to avoid the support of Christian community and there have been stalwarts from the community who had served as ministers of both political fronts since 1957,” said another source.

Last year, when Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt raised the ‘narcotic jihad’ allegations, BJP was the first to defend him. The bishop came out against a section of Muslim community saying “Catholic girls and youth were targeted by jihadi elements in the state”.

Tactical game plan

Paul Thelakkat, former spokesperson of Syro-Malabar Church, said the BJP knows well that they could make political gains only with the support of a minority community in the state. “For this, they are playing the tactics of wooing the Christian community and thereby omitting the Muslim community. The bishops and other Church heads should first analyse what is happening in the community instead of giving communal colour to all instances,” he added.

