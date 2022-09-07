Bypoll to 30 LSGs: Voters list revision begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has begun the revision of the electoral roll ahead of the byelection to 30 local body wards across 11 districts. The draft voters list will be published on September 12, and complaints and applications for addition or deletion of names can be submitted till September 26. The final list will be published on October 10.

Voters can apply online for enrolling names or to make changes to the draft list. The applications in Form 5 should be sent via post or submitted directly to the Electoral Registration Officer concerned.

The draft list will be published at the local body concerned and also at taluk and village offices. It will also be available on the state election commission’s website http://www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has begun the revision of the electoral roll ahead of the byelection to 30 local body wards across 11 districts. The draft voters list will be published on September 12, and complaints and applications for addition or deletion of names can be submitted till September 26. The final list will be published on October 10. Voters can apply online for enrolling names or to make changes to the draft list. The applications in Form 5 should be sent via post or submitted directly to the Electoral Registration Officer concerned. The draft list will be published at the local body concerned and also at taluk and village offices. It will also be available on the state election commission’s website http://www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in