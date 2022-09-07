Home States Kerala

Go ahead for mobility programme a relief for Ukraine-returned medicos

As per the public notice issued by the NMC, the mobility programme offered by Ukraine was considered in consultations with the ministry of external affairs.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a relief to more than 3,000 Indian medical students studying in various medical universities in Ukraine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a no-objection order for the academic mobility programme. This will enable the students to study in other universities across the globe. 

As per the public notice issued by the NMC, the mobility programme offered by Ukraine was considered in consultations with the ministry of external affairs. “During the consultations, it was intimated that the academic mobility programme was a temporary relocation to other universities in different countries globally.

However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university,” said the notice. Following the deliberations, the commission issued its no-objection for the academic mobility programme in respect of Indian medical students studying in Ukraine. “However, the students have to fulfil other criteria of Screening Test Regulations, 2002,” said the NMC notice. 

All-Kerala Ukraine Medical Students and Parents Association (AKUMSPA) secretary Silvi Sunil welcomed NMC’s decision with some reservations. According to her, the commission’s decision has come as a relief for the students who had found themselves stuck between the devil and the deep sea. “However, it would have been more beneficial to the students if they were accepted in Indian medical colleges,” she said. 

Shifting to foreign universities is not affordable for the students. “The fee structure at these universities is very high,” she said. Also, many of the countries do not accept these students, she added. How could they when the NMC itself was not considering them, she asked. “But now, the universities in other countries might reconsider their earlier stand,” said Silvi.

According to her, the NMC decision might have been the result of the ongoing case in the Supreme Court filed by the association. “The case is getting a speedy hearing,” she added. Since their arrival back home from war-torn Ukraine, the students from Kerala have found themselves in a no man’s land in continuing their studies. The students and parents have been accusing the Centre, state government and the NMC of doing nothing to address their concerns. The situation is such that several students have even been diagnosed with acute depression.

