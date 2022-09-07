Home States Kerala

Govt sanctions Rs 100 crore for KSRTC to pay salaries

The trade unions had earlier objected to the KSRTC management’s proposal for a shift to the single-duty system.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to the KSRTC to disburse pending salaries. The order issued by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar said the money was allotted on the condition that single-duty system will be implemented. 

The trade unions had earlier objected to the KSRTC management’s proposal for a shift to the single-duty system. The present order said that the budgetary allocation was sanctioned based on the decisions taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with trade union representatives on Monday. The fund will be credited to the treasury account of the corporation managing director.

As per the decision taken at Monday’s meeting, duty will be fixed on a rotation basis in each zone. Efficient officers will be appointed as zonal chiefs. The new work norm for mechanical workshops will be implemented in phases. Bata and incentives for drivers and conductors will be credited to their bank accounts on the same day. New bank accounts will be opened at all depots for the money transfer.

The KSRTC management also reported that jobs will be given to temporary staffers kept away from work at present. Mechanical and ministerial staffers will be redeployed. Vacancies arising out of the redeployment will be filled with temporary mechanical staffers. The corporation had defaulted on salary payments for two months. Later one month’s salary was disbursed in phases.

