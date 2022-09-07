KEAM: Idukki boy Kerala topper in engineering, Thiruvananthapuram native second

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Aspirants from Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram secured the top two positions in the engineering stream of this year’s Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examinations released on Tuesday.

Viswanath Vinod from Idukki secured the first rank in the state with a score of 596.8071, while Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil from Thiruvananthapuram scored 594.32 marks to secure the second spot.

Higher Education Minister R Bindhu released the engineering rank-list at the Thrissur Press Club in the presence of Entrance Exam Commissioner K Inbasekhar.

She also called up Viswanath and congratulated him. Kollam native Navjoth P Krishna scored 589.61 marks and was third while Ann Mary from Thrissur was fourth with 587.74 marks. K P Lakshmi, also from Thrissur, was first in SC category, while Kasaragode native Thejus J Carmel was first in ST category. Among districts, Ernakulam had the most students (21) in the top-100 category, followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. A total of 77,005 candidates appeared for KEAM-2022 in 346 centres across the state on July 4.

As many as 58,570 candidates qualified and 50,858 candidates, including 24,834 girls and 26,024 boys, figured in the rank-list. The scores of the exam were published on August 4, while the rank-list was published after adding the marks secured by the aspirants in the Class 12 board examinations (state board, CBSE and ICSE).

