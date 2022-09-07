Magsaysay Award: Left leaders accept CPM’s ideological stance, question approach

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM’s decision to not let senior leader and former health minister KK Shailaja accept the prestigious Magsaysay Award had triggered an ideological debate, with a section in the Left front differing with the decision.

Three days after TNIE reported the news, the debate is very much on. While the effective management of Covid and Nipah outbreaks made her the choice, the CPM felt it was not an individual effort.

The party also observed that former Philippines president Ramon Magsaysay had suppressed Communist guerillas.

Even as they agree with the CPM’s argument that Magsaysay was an anti-Communist, none of them can digest the reasons cited by the party leadership.

The argument that an individual need not accept the award because the effort was collective smacks of hypocrisy, double standards and a patriarchal mindset, felt a leader.

ALSO READ | Magsaysay for Shailaja would have been golden opportunity for Left-wing: Experts

“It was highly disappointing. I understand the ideological reasons behind the decision, especially at a time when the Fascist forces target the Left. However, in today’s Indian scenario, the Left could have scored politically. The argument that it’s a collective effort doesn’t hold good. It smacks of patriarchy. Moreover, the recognition could’ve been a fitting reply to those who had ridiculed the state’s handling of Covid,” said a national leader, who questioned the double standards in CPM’s justification.

A slew of other senior Left leaders echoed his view.

“There’s no doubt the CPM’s ideological position was correct, but the party could have approached it differently. They could have played up the honour before openly rejecting it. The Marxist ideology itself says how we should adopt a strategic and tactical approach against the bourgeoisie. Till a decade ago, the Left used to play a crucial role in deciding the path of Indian politics. It’s this needless rigidity like withdrawing support to the first UPA government that has relegated the party to its current pathetic state,” said another leader.

Another Delhi-based Left leader said the sudden rise of Shailaja within the Left had not gone down well with many.

ALSO READ | Magsaysay Award: Goals achieved, huge opportunity missed for Kerala Model of healthcare?

“Obviously, the CPM can take only such an ideological position. But the other factor too might have come into play while taking the decision. Isn’t that very obvious?” asked the leader.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM’s decision to not let senior leader and former health minister KK Shailaja accept the prestigious Magsaysay Award had triggered an ideological debate, with a section in the Left front differing with the decision. Three days after TNIE reported the news, the debate is very much on. While the effective management of Covid and Nipah outbreaks made her the choice, the CPM felt it was not an individual effort. The party also observed that former Philippines president Ramon Magsaysay had suppressed Communist guerillas. Even as they agree with the CPM’s argument that Magsaysay was an anti-Communist, none of them can digest the reasons cited by the party leadership. The argument that an individual need not accept the award because the effort was collective smacks of hypocrisy, double standards and a patriarchal mindset, felt a leader. ALSO READ | Magsaysay for Shailaja would have been golden opportunity for Left-wing: Experts “It was highly disappointing. I understand the ideological reasons behind the decision, especially at a time when the Fascist forces target the Left. However, in today’s Indian scenario, the Left could have scored politically. The argument that it’s a collective effort doesn’t hold good. It smacks of patriarchy. Moreover, the recognition could’ve been a fitting reply to those who had ridiculed the state’s handling of Covid,” said a national leader, who questioned the double standards in CPM’s justification. A slew of other senior Left leaders echoed his view. “There’s no doubt the CPM’s ideological position was correct, but the party could have approached it differently. They could have played up the honour before openly rejecting it. The Marxist ideology itself says how we should adopt a strategic and tactical approach against the bourgeoisie. Till a decade ago, the Left used to play a crucial role in deciding the path of Indian politics. It’s this needless rigidity like withdrawing support to the first UPA government that has relegated the party to its current pathetic state,” said another leader. Another Delhi-based Left leader said the sudden rise of Shailaja within the Left had not gone down well with many. ALSO READ | Magsaysay Award: Goals achieved, huge opportunity missed for Kerala Model of healthcare? “Obviously, the CPM can take only such an ideological position. But the other factor too might have come into play while taking the decision. Isn’t that very obvious?” asked the leader.