Plaint over ‘ganja-mixed milkshake’: Kozhikode cafe owners booked, say it’s hemp seed

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The excise department has booked the owners of a cafe in Kozhikode following a complaint that the shop was selling milkshakes laced with ganja. The officials inspected the shop on Monday and collected food samples. It is suspected that ganja seeds in oil form were mixed in the milkshakes. As much as 200ml of liquid mixed with hemp seed oil and cannabis extract was seized from here, said an official. The seed oil was sent to Kozhikode regional chemical lab for analysis and a case was registered against the company under the Narcotics Act.

Assistant excise commissioner N Sugunan said further action will be taken as soon as the results arrive. “This kind of hemp comes from Delhi. We suspect that several such institutions are operating. We are also monitoring whether students were coming to this cafe,” said the officer. He also pointed out that, neither the company’s name nor the owners’ name was disclosed by the department as it was waiting for the results

Meanwhile, owners of the shop Hemp Station have come out against the move saying that the seized produce that the officers claim to be ganja is hemp seeds that are legally approved. “As per a notification issued by the FSSAI on November 15, 2021, hemp seed, hemp seed oil and flour shall be sold as food or used as an ingredient in a food for sale, subject to conforming standards. Despite this, the officials have taken a case. We are completely unaware in which section will the case be included,” said Dr Subasish Damodar, one of the founders of Hemp Station.

The first-of it-kind cafe was started by Subasish, 30, who is a native of Kannur, along with Midhun, 35, of Thiruvananthapuram. The duo is the first to introduce hemp to the food industry. “Why are the officials scaring people like this?. No intoxication should be encouraged. But what is wrong with hemp seeds that are scientifically proven as a nutrient?” asks Subashish.

According to him, a majority of Indians think that hemp and marijuana or ganja (weed) are the same things. “Though ganja and hemp look similar, they differ in significant ways,” he says. The inspection was conducted after the excise commissioner received a complaint that a cafe selling shakes mixed with cannabis seeds was operating on Gujarati Street.

