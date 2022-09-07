Recheck quality of anti-rabies vaccine: Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has written to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya seeking his intervention to re-examine the quality of anti-rabies vaccine supplied in the state. As per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Central Drugs Laboratory is entrusted with the task of ensuring the quality of the anti-rabies vaccines and issuance of certificates. The minister pointed out that vaccine certified by the Central Drugs Laboratory was distributed in hospitals in the state and used on dog bite patients including the five persons who had died of rabies. Veena said there was anxiety among the public over rabies deaths despite administering the vaccine. The minister’s letter also contained details of the quality certificate issued by the Central Drugs Laboratory and also the batch number of the vaccines supplied.