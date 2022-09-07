Home States Kerala

Recheck quality of anti-rabies vaccine: Kerala

As per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Central Drugs Laboratory is entrusted with the task of ensuring the quality of the anti-rabies vaccines and issuance of certificates. 

Published: 07th September 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rabies

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has written to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya seeking his intervention to re-examine the quality of anti-rabies vaccine supplied in the state. 

As per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Central Drugs Laboratory is entrusted with the task of ensuring the quality of the anti-rabies vaccines and issuance of certificates. 

The minister pointed out that vaccine certified by the Central Drugs Laboratory was distributed in hospitals in the state and used on dog bite patients including the five persons who had died of rabies. 

Veena said there was anxiety among the public over rabies deaths despite administering the vaccine. The minister’s letter also contained details of the quality certificate issued by the Central Drugs Laboratory and also the batch number of the vaccines supplied.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George rabies vaccine Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp