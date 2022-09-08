Home States Kerala

Boat race: Police Boat Club oarsman pushes rival into water

VBC trainer Rocha C Mathew said a Niranam rower pushed the amarakkaran (controller) of Cheruthana into water.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The home department has sought an explanation from the Alappuzha district police chief regarding the alleged misbehaviour of a member of the Police Boat Club (PBC) team which rowed Niranam Chundan in the Mahatma Boat Race held on the Pampa river at Mannar on Tuesday.

The members Veeyapuram Boat Club-powered Cheruthana Chundan, which finished second behind Niranam, lodged a complaint with the state police chief demanding a probe into the incident.

VBC trainer Rocha C Mathew said a Niranam rower pushed the amarakkaran (controller) of Cheruthana into water. “Our team member Pradeepkumar fell into the river. Our boat lost control and it sank in the river. The rowers swam and escaped. Niranam was declared as winners and we challenged it, but the police officers attacked us. Many rowers and boat race enthusiasts who supported us suffered injuries in the lathicharge,” Rocha said.

A video of PBC team member pushing the amarakkaran is circulating widely on social media and it has become the prime evidence of the police club’s foul play. “The PBC using its power to win a race is a challenge to other clubs participating in the Champions Boat League,” said a VCB member.

