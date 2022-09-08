Congress hopes Bharat Jodo Yatra will bring fortunes in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bharat Jodo Yatra could well prove crucial for the Congress in Kerala. The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will cover eight districts here in 19 days. Significantly, Kerala will, in all probability, be the only state where Rahul gets a red carpet welcome though the Congress is in Opposition.

The yatra will reach the Kerala border at Kaliyikkavila on September 11. It will cover 12 Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly constituencies in the state. Each day, Rahul and team will walk from 7.30am to 10am and from 3.30pm to 7 pm. Rahul is also expected to address a public rally in Thrissur, before leaving the state on September 29.

“The yatra should be viewed in the Indian context, and not just the Kerala context,” said veteran Congress leader A K Antony. In Kerala, however, it is sure to garner mass support that extends well beyond politics, he felt.

“In India, there’s now an atmosphere of hatred. Secondly, right now, there are two Indias, due to the glaring economic inequality that has set in between the haves and the have-nots. This yatra will help change these two aspects. Naturally, this will reflect in Kerala too. Kerala comprises a society that will both comprehend and accept these two messages. It will hence not be a yatra of the Congress alone, but that of entire society,” Antony told TNIE.

‘Rahul’s 19-day stay will aid Congress’ revival in Kerala’

The Congress has a strong bevy of grassroot-level workers in Kerala, compared to other states. The yatra is expected to consolidate the party’s mass base, opined political commentator N M Pearson. That Rahul will spend 19 days in Kerala will definitely help revive the Congress in the state, he said.

“Congress stands to gain the most from the yatra in Kerala, as this is one state where Rahul can create ripples and influence a sizeable number of voters. That he is an MP from the state will help boost this phenomenon. In a way, Congress is like a sleeping giant,” said Pearson.

The yatra has eight young leaders from the state accompanying Rahul. They include Youth Congress national outreach cell chairman Chandy Oommen, Youth Congress state secretary G Manjukuttan, NSUI national coordinator and KSU general secretary Nabeel Kallambalam, former Sevadal president M A Salam, Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress state general secretary Sheeba Ramachandran, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan national convener D Geethakrishnan, former Chalakudy assembly seat candidate K T Benny and Mahila Congress Palakkad district vicepresident Fathima Ibrahim.

