Home States Kerala

Illegal migration bid: Lankans remanded

The Kollam First Class Magistrate on Wednesday remanded 11 Sri Lankan nationals who were arrested on Monday in connection with an illegal migration case, in nine-day police custody.

Published: 08th September 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kollam First Class Magistrate on Wednesday remanded 11 Sri Lankan nationals who were arrested on Monday in connection with an illegal migration case, in nine-day police custody.  Though the Pallithottam police demanded 12-day custody, the magistrate refused it.  “I am happy that the judiciary has considered the case on a humanitarian basis’’, said Rahul V I,  the lawyer appearing for the Sri Lankans.

Moreover, the court has also directed the police to arrange medical check-ups of the accused every two days until the custody is over.  ‘’We demanded regular medical check-up for all. They are poor people,” said Rahul.The accused were charged under the IPC sections 370 (trafficking of persons), 341 (wrongful restraint), 511 and sections under 14 (A) and 14 (B) of the Indian Foreign Act, 1946.

Based on a tipoff from the Q Branch of Tamil Nadu police, a joint operation was carried out by the Kollam East police and the Q Branch.  The team raided Ambadi Hotel on the Beach Road in Kollam and arrested them. During the interrogation, they told the police that they paid `3-10 lakh to an agent named Lakshmana in Colombo for their trip to Canada and Australia in a boat from Kollam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam Illegal migration Sri Lankan nationals
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp