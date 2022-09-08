Kin kidnapped boy from Kottiyam for Rs 10 lakh ransom, suspect police

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Two days after a gang tried to abduct a 14-year-old boy from his home, the police now suspect his relatives were behind the crime. According to the police, the gang had planned to take the boy to Marthandam taluk in Kanyakumari district and then demand Rs 10 lakh from the family as ransom.

The police now suspect that the boy’s relatives might have been involved in the abduction, but only further investigation will bring clarity. It is alleged that the boy’s relatives might have hired the gang to kidnap the boy to recover the money his mother had borrowed.

The boy’s mother told media that she had taken Rs 10 lakh from her relative but the money was taken not for her purpose “In 2019, I took the amount from my relative. However, it was not for me, but it was for one of my close friends, who also happened to be my neighbour. However, later my friend refused to repay the amount. I had filed a case against him. If this abduction case is related to that Rs 10 lakh, they have done a mistake,” she said.

She happened to be only a mediator. ‘’As I said, the money was not for me. I was meditating for my friend. I have never taken money for my use. The matter is in the court and now I want to know why my son is punished for this.”

How it happened

The Kottiyam police in Kollam district and Parassala police in Thiruvananthapuram district carried out a joint rescue operation. The police said the six-member gang arrived around 6.30pm on Monday in a rented car owned by a Tamil Nadu native at the house of Ashik, of Valimukku Kannanallur, and abducted his son. The information was shared with all police stations in the state by the Kottiyam police.

When the car reached Poovar police station limit, the police started chasing it. On the verge of being caught, the gang members abandoned the car in an isolated area between Parassala and Poovar and reached the nearby junction along with the boy on foot and, from there, they took the boy in an autorickshaw. Meanwhile, the gang members drugged the boy by forcing him to take a sleeping pill. A gang member told the autorickshaw driver that he had alcohol to convince the latter about the boy’s condition.

Around 11.30pm, the police team was finally able to track down the autorickshaw near Kozhivila in Parassala. The boy was rescued by the police team and, meanwhile, the gang members tried to flee. One gang member, Thekkayil Pulayanvilayil Biju, 30, a native of Kattathurai village in Kanyakumari district, was nabbed.

After he reached his home safely, the boy told media that he was drugged by the gang members. ‘’The gang members told me to consume a tablet. After that, I couldn’t remember anything. When I became conscious again, I was in the middle of a forest,” said the boy.

The incident took place on Monday at 6.30pm. Two members entered his home and abducted him. The victim’s sister and a neighbour tried to save him, but they were knocked down by the gang members, the police stated.

