Nilambur, Thrissur in Unesco list of learning cities

THRISSUR: Onam just got extra special for Nilambur and Thrissur. The Nilambur municipality and Thrissur corporation have earned global recognition with their inclusion in the Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) project under Unesco. The two are the only cities selected from Kerala.

GNLC is an international policy-oriented network that supports cities to achieve sustainable development goals. It mainly focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education, promoting life-long learning opportunities and making cities more inclusive, safe and resilient.

Selection procedures began in June last year with the Centre recommending a few cites to Unsesco. A panel of juries from the UN body then visited the places for evaluation. “Usually, cities with a minimum population of 5 lakh are considered for the recognition.

This time, Nilambur, which has a population below one lakh, was selected considering its potential for transformation,” said Nilambur municipal chairman Mattummal Saleem.

“After the inclusion in GNLC is declared officially, Nilambur municipality will form a panel of experts from various fields to chalk out plans to make Nilambur a learning city in true sense,” Saleem said. A city with various socioeconomic patterns marked by an urban and rural mix, Nilambur aims at ensuring employment opportunities for all and also becoming hungerfree.

Thrissur corporation has already earmarked funds to turn Kerala’s cultural capital a ‘learning city’. “The project will catapult Thrissur to the international platform. We have several sectors that can be developed to achieve sustainable development,” said Mayor M K Varghese.

He said through the project, the local body aims to develop its art of making gold jewellery further, thereby turning Thrissur into a one-stop-destination to know everything related to gold jewellery craft. Kerala Institute of Local Administration and the Government Engineering College would guide Thrissur corporat ion in the project ’s implementation.

The local body is also planning to take steps to make Thrissur child-friendly. As part of this, a trial run of Children’s Parliament was conducted in July, in a bid to bring children to the forefront and discuss development with and among them.

The actual Children’s Parliament, having the participation of about 100 students from schools across the city, will be held on November 14, Children’s Day. Telangana’s Warangal is also among the list of cities selected for the GNLC project.

