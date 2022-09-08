Onam bumper lottery sales touch 41.5 lakh

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sales of this year’s Onam bumper lottery ticket, which arguably offers the biggest-ever jackpot in the country, touched 41.55 lakh on the eve of Thiruvonam on Wednesday. The sale will continue until the draw on September 18.

Last year, 54 lakh Onam Bumper tickers were sold. Since the ticket price has been increased from previous year’s Rs 300 to Rs 500, this year’s turnover and net profit for the lottery department have already crossed the 2021 figures. Maximum number of tickets has been sold in Palakkad district this year.

The Onam Bumper 2022 offers a first prize of Rs 25 crore. There will be one second prize of Rs 5 crore and 10 third prizes of Rs 1 crore each. The first prize winner’s net earning, after deducting the agent’s 10% commission and advance IT payment, will be Rs 15.75 crore. Onam Bumper is the biggest lottery conducted by the department, which had been offering Rs 12 crore as first prize since 2019.

The total number of prizes is around four lakh, a two-fold increase from the previous year. The total prize money offered is Rs 126 crore when compared to the previous year’s Rs 54 crore. There will be 10 third prizes against last year’s six. The agent who sells the first-prize winning ticket will get Rs 2.50 crore as commission.

The weekly lotteries of the department too are in high demand during the festival season. An average 1 crore weekly tickets are sold daily. All weekly lottery tickets are priced at Rs 40 except the Fifty-Fifty on Sundays, which costs Rs 50.

