Row over proposal to confer DLitt on Kanthapuram, Vellappally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposal of a member of the Calicut University Syndicate to confer honorary doctorate (DLitt) on Sunni leader Kanthapuram Abubacker Musaliyar and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has kicked up a row.

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a whistleblower collective, has alleged that the proposal was part of the government’s ‘agenda’ to curry favour with community organisations using universities.

According to sources, Syndicate member E Abdurahim came up with a resolution containing the proposal at a meeting of the varsity’s topmost decision making body on Monday. The argument was that both Kanthapuram and Vellappally were administering educational institutions that benefitted a large section of people.

“The resolution was introduced as part of community appeasement policies of the government,” the SUCC said and alleged that it had the blessings of the Vice Chancellor. SUCC also urged the varsity Syndicate not to endorse the proposal and also sought the intervention of the Governor (Chancellor) in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Calicut University distanced itself from the row by stating that no formal discussions to this effect had taken place at the Syndicate meeting. Registrar E K Satheesh pointed out that honorary doctorate is not conferred on a person on the basis of a proposal by a Syndicate member.

He said a Syndicate sub-committee chaired by P Vijayaraghavan has been entrusted with vetting the nominations for conferring DLitt. “Any proposal to confer the honorary degree should come through this panel and should be endorsed by the Syndicate,” the Registrar said.

The university official said that even if the Syndicate takes a decision, it should be ratified by two-thirds of the members of the Senate along with the approval of the Chancellor.

Kanthapuram opts out of varsity plan

Kozhikode: Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar has written a letter to the vice-chancellor of Calicut University requesting not to consider his name for conferring DLitt. In a press release issued by Akbar Badusha Saqafi, secretary at Kanthapuram’s office, said the Sunni leader was unaware of any such proposal.

Kanthapuram and Markazu Saqafathi Sunniyya (Sunni Cultural Centre) are keenly observing the activities of Calicut University as both institutions are operating mainly in the Malabar region. “Markaz is of the opinion that an educational institution should spend its energy more on improving the quality of education, especially at a time when the sector is facing a crisis,” Saqafi said.

“Kanthapuram and Markaz believe that the Calicut University should engage more in activities to ensure quality of the students, researchers and the teachers. It should concentrate more on providing quality degrees and address the quest for knowledge of the community within the university rather than giving honorary degrees for persons outside the community,” the release said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposal of a member of the Calicut University Syndicate to confer honorary doctorate (DLitt) on Sunni leader Kanthapuram Abubacker Musaliyar and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has kicked up a row. The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a whistleblower collective, has alleged that the proposal was part of the government’s ‘agenda’ to curry favour with community organisations using universities. According to sources, Syndicate member E Abdurahim came up with a resolution containing the proposal at a meeting of the varsity’s topmost decision making body on Monday. The argument was that both Kanthapuram and Vellappally were administering educational institutions that benefitted a large section of people. “The resolution was introduced as part of community appeasement policies of the government,” the SUCC said and alleged that it had the blessings of the Vice Chancellor. SUCC also urged the varsity Syndicate not to endorse the proposal and also sought the intervention of the Governor (Chancellor) in the matter. Meanwhile, the Calicut University distanced itself from the row by stating that no formal discussions to this effect had taken place at the Syndicate meeting. Registrar E K Satheesh pointed out that honorary doctorate is not conferred on a person on the basis of a proposal by a Syndicate member. He said a Syndicate sub-committee chaired by P Vijayaraghavan has been entrusted with vetting the nominations for conferring DLitt. “Any proposal to confer the honorary degree should come through this panel and should be endorsed by the Syndicate,” the Registrar said. The university official said that even if the Syndicate takes a decision, it should be ratified by two-thirds of the members of the Senate along with the approval of the Chancellor. Kanthapuram opts out of varsity plan Kozhikode: Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar has written a letter to the vice-chancellor of Calicut University requesting not to consider his name for conferring DLitt. In a press release issued by Akbar Badusha Saqafi, secretary at Kanthapuram’s office, said the Sunni leader was unaware of any such proposal. Kanthapuram and Markazu Saqafathi Sunniyya (Sunni Cultural Centre) are keenly observing the activities of Calicut University as both institutions are operating mainly in the Malabar region. “Markaz is of the opinion that an educational institution should spend its energy more on improving the quality of education, especially at a time when the sector is facing a crisis,” Saqafi said. “Kanthapuram and Markaz believe that the Calicut University should engage more in activities to ensure quality of the students, researchers and the teachers. It should concentrate more on providing quality degrees and address the quest for knowledge of the community within the university rather than giving honorary degrees for persons outside the community,” the release said.