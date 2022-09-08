‘Song of Kannur’ in praise of ‘Heaven of Tourism’ a big hit 

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: The song features the beauty of the landscape. The music ideo centres on rivers. And great personalities of the district from music, film, art and sports highlight the historical monuments.

‘Song of Kannur — Heaven of Tourism’, the video song penned by Kaithapram Damodaran Nampoothiri and tuned and directed by Dr C V Ranjith has already attracted the attention of hundreds on social media. It is an attempt to highlight the potential of tourism possibilities of North Malabar by the district tourism promotion council.

Ranjith, the man who set the tune and directed the six-minute video, says the effort behind the project was equal to that of shooting a film as it took around three years to complete it. “The idea was suggested by T V Madhu Kumar, an architect working in association with Malanadu-Malabar River Cruise Tourism. Initially , the project was intended for the Malanadu-Malabar River Cruise Tourism. But as we discussed about the project in detail, we thought about expanding it further than the rivers and highlighting the beauty of hilly regions also,” he said.

Though the work had started early in 2019, it got disrupted due to the outbreak of Covid. As restrictions were relaxed, the team started working on it. “We have covered around 50 tourism destinations in the video song. We have been getting a huge feedback on the song,” said Ranjith.

The lead role in the song is played by Vineeth Sreenivasan, who has also sung the song for the video. Artists like Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar, film actors Vineeth and Santhosh Keezhattur, film director Salim Ahammad, lyricist Kaithapram, former Kerala Ranji Trophy Kerala team captain J K Mahendra and upcoming singer Suchetha Satheesh appear in guest roles in the song. “I am extremely happy to say that these great artists have participated in this effort for free, or the cost of the song would have gone up,” he said.

“I have spent around 300 hours of editing for this song in the studio,” Ranjith said. A dentist by profession, Ranjith is not a trained musician. “Though I lack proper training, I compensate it with my passion to music,” he said.

Earlier, he had produced a song about Sachin Tendulkar which was released in 20 Indian languages. He also had set tune to many albums. The song was officially released on YouTube on Sunday in a function held at Nayanar Academy Hall at Barnassery. The official launch was jointly done by MLAs Ramachandran Kadannappally and K V Sumesh, Mayor T O Mohanan, district panchayat president P P Divya and Collector S Chandrasekhar.

KANNUR: The song features the beauty of the landscape. The music ideo centres on rivers. And great personalities of the district from music, film, art and sports highlight the historical monuments. ‘Song of Kannur — Heaven of Tourism’, the video song penned by Kaithapram Damodaran Nampoothiri and tuned and directed by Dr C V Ranjith has already attracted the attention of hundreds on social media. It is an attempt to highlight the potential of tourism possibilities of North Malabar by the district tourism promotion council. Ranjith, the man who set the tune and directed the six-minute video, says the effort behind the project was equal to that of shooting a film as it took around three years to complete it. “The idea was suggested by T V Madhu Kumar, an architect working in association with Malanadu-Malabar River Cruise Tourism. Initially , the project was intended for the Malanadu-Malabar River Cruise Tourism. But as we discussed about the project in detail, we thought about expanding it further than the rivers and highlighting the beauty of hilly regions also,” he said. Though the work had started early in 2019, it got disrupted due to the outbreak of Covid. As restrictions were relaxed, the team started working on it. “We have covered around 50 tourism destinations in the video song. We have been getting a huge feedback on the song,” said Ranjith. The lead role in the song is played by Vineeth Sreenivasan, who has also sung the song for the video. Artists like Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar, film actors Vineeth and Santhosh Keezhattur, film director Salim Ahammad, lyricist Kaithapram, former Kerala Ranji Trophy Kerala team captain J K Mahendra and upcoming singer Suchetha Satheesh appear in guest roles in the song. “I am extremely happy to say that these great artists have participated in this effort for free, or the cost of the song would have gone up,” he said. “I have spent around 300 hours of editing for this song in the studio,” Ranjith said. A dentist by profession, Ranjith is not a trained musician. “Though I lack proper training, I compensate it with my passion to music,” he said. Earlier, he had produced a song about Sachin Tendulkar which was released in 20 Indian languages. He also had set tune to many albums. The song was officially released on YouTube on Sunday in a function held at Nayanar Academy Hall at Barnassery. The official launch was jointly done by MLAs Ramachandran Kadannappally and K V Sumesh, Mayor T O Mohanan, district panchayat president P P Divya and Collector S Chandrasekhar.