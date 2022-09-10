Are stray dogs more important than human lives? Kerala LSG prez sparks debate

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Are stray dogs more important than humans? The question has become a hot topic of debate in Chakkittapara of Kozhikode district after the panchayat president ordered to shoot down a stray dog infected with rabies that bit five persons including two children. Panchayat president K Sunil is now waiting for a summons after an NGO, People For Animals, of which former Union minister Maneka Gandhi is the chairperson, filed a petition against him in the Kerala High Court against his controversial order to shoot down the rabid stray dog. He has now come up with a campaign highlighting the fact that stray dogs are not more important than human life.

“The stray dog with rabies attacked five people and it was likely to attack more people in the locality. There are two lower primary schools here and students go to the schools and back on foot,” Sunil told TNIE. “My intention definitely was to save our people from the dog’s attack Despite taking the ant-rabies vaccines, people are dying in the state and many reports have highlighted the need for caution,” he said.

Sunil has collected the post-mortem report of the stray dog, which stated it had rabies, to be submitted at the High Court. “I definitely understand the emotions of animal lovers against my order to shoot down the dog. At the same time, I was left with no option to save people,” he added. Sunil will be travelling to meet the family members of 12-year-old Pathanamthitta native Abhirami who died of a dog bite recently. “The girl sustained six bite wounds from the rabies-infected dog, which resulted in her death,” said Sunil.

The Animal Welfare Board of India says to control the menace of stray dogs, it is necessary ti implement the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, enacted under Section 38 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to the fullest. A representative of the People For Animals, Anil K K, said, “Stray dog attacks on humans should not be used as an excuse for inflicting on these animals. It should not be forgotten that there are adequate provisions in the law that uphold and protect the rights of animals,” he said.

