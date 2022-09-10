'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter Kerala tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Kerala on Sunday. The yatra will traverse through the state for the next 19 days. The state Congress leadership has made all arrangements to accord a rousing reception to the padayatra at the Parassala border. The display of Kerala’s traditional art forms and percussion instruments will add splendour to the event.

The historic padayatra from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir was kicked off on Wednesday. By Saturday night, the yatra will reach Parassala Cheruvarakonam. On Sunday morning, state Congress president K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Congress general secretary in charge of the state Tariq Anwar, senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan, UDF convener M M Hassan, yatra state coordinator Kodikunnil Suresh MP, Shashi Tharoor MP and other Congress leaders will attend the reception function.

The yatra will pass through 7 districts through the NH from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur and from Nilambur through the state highway. The march will proceed in two batches -- from 7am-11 am and from 4 pm-7 pm.

