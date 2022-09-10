Binoy Viswam challenges Swamy's plea to delete 'Socialism', Secularism' From Preamble

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam has moved the Supreme Court opposing a petition filed by Subramanian Swamy seeking to delete the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. In his petition filed through advocate Sriram Parakkat before the apex court, the Rajya Sabha MP said secularism and socialism are inherent and basic features of the Constitution.

Binoy Viswam contended that Swamy’s petition was abuse of law and hence it should be dismissed. He further pointed out that the attempt was to enable a political party to seek votes in the name of religion. “The challenge here is surreptitiously coded as a challenge to the 42nd Amendment. However, the only intent of this petition is to enable a political party to seek votes in the name of religion,” said the petition.

In his application, Viswam said the Constitution makers had an intent to keep the Indian polity secular and socialistic. The words ‘justice’, ‘social’, ‘economic’ and ‘political’ were inserted by the Constitution makers in the Preamble.

