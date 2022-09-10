Youngster dies after stray dog jumps in front of autorickshaw

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A youth died after a goods autorickshaw went out of control after a dog jumped in front of it on Friday. The autorickshaw driver sustained serious injury in the accident. The deceased is Sourav, 21, son of Murali and Geetha, hailing from Feroke in Kozhikode district. Rahul Shankar, 24, a resident of Kolakattil, who was driving the autorickshaw, was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

The accident took place around 5.15 am on Friday at Karaduparambu on Farooq College-Vazhakad Road when the two, who were employees of a decoration company were returning home after decoration work in Palazhi, Kozhikode.

After the dog jumped across the vehicle, the driver lost control and the vehicle rammed onto the pillar of the gate of a house. Sourav was rushed to the hospital with serious head injuries, but his life could not be saved.

He is survived by brother Mithun Lal and parents Murali and Geetha. Vazhakad SI K Suresh Kumar said that an inquest was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem at MCH.Local people said that they had been facing difficulties due to the stray dog menace. The panchayat officials informed that necessary steps would be taken to curb the stray dog menace.

