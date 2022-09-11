Home States Kerala

2 drown, 1 missing as snake boat capsizes in river

Two persons drowned and one went missing after Chennithala palliyodam (snake boat) capsized in the Achankovil river near Mavelikkara on Saturday. 

Published: 11th September 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Adithyan(17) and Satheesan (37)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Two persons drowned and one went missing after Chennithala palliyodam (snake boat) capsized in the Achankovil river near Mavelikkara on Saturday. 

The deceased are Adithyan, 17, son of Satheesan, of South Pariyarath, Chennithala, and Vineesh, 37, of Manassery, Cherukolpuzha. The bodies were recovered by the scuba divers of the Fire and Rescue Services department. The missing person is identified as Rajesh. Navy personnel too reached the spot to carry out search operations.  

Mannar sub-inspector C S Abhiram said the accident occurred when the palliyodam was holding a procession in the river at Valiyaperumbuzha Kadavu near Mavelikkara. “It capsized around 8.30 am before its departure to Aranmula to participate in the Aranmula Uthrittathi boat race.

As a customary ritual, the snake boat usually participates in a procession. Besides oarsmen, other devotees were also in the boat when it capsized. Most of the people who fell into the water swam to safety,” Abhiram said. 

There were around 50 people in the boat when the tragedy occurred. The water level and current in the river were high due to the rain lashing the region for the past many days, the SI said. The bodies were shifted to a hospital at Tiruvalla. The funeral will be held on Sunday. 

