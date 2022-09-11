Congress president K Sudhakaran lashes out at police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has come out against the Crime Branch probe against Youth Congress leaders in the AKG Centre attack case. Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Sudhakaran cast aspersions on former CPM Kunnukuzhy ward councillor I P Binu as eyewitnesses had pointed fingers at him in the case.

Lashing out at the police, Sudhakaran warned that if they are let loose, the repercussions will be severe. At a hurriedly called press meet, Sudhakaran urged CPM to change its style of functioning.

“After probing for several months, the probe team has now come out against Youth Congress leaders. Do not take people for granted. The eyewitnesses in the case told police that they had seen former CPM councillor I P Binu in the vicinity. We will not sit idle if the police come up with false allegations,” said Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran said that the list of KPCC members comprising 280 has been approved by the central leadership. It will be released after the state general body meeting is convened.

