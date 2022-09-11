Crime branch suspects Youth Congress role in AKG Centre attack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prime suspects including the mastermind in the attack on AKG Centre, the CPM’s state headquarters, have been idenified two months after the incident, crime branch sources said.The probe team has also learnt that a suspect has left the country.

The sleuths, however, did not reveal the identities of the suspects. Sources said Youth Congress workers are suspected to be involved.

The proceedings are on to take the suspects into custody. It is reported that a district leader of the Youth Congress planned the attack. This leader was on the IndiGo aircraft when two Youth Congress workers raised slogans against the chief minister. However, due to the lack of evidence, he has not been arraigned so far, sources said.

A youth hailing from Menamkulam suspected of hurling a cracker on the gate of AKG Centre was questioned earlier, but he denied his involvement. After examining all circumstantial evidence and phone details, the police suspect that the Youth Congress was behind the attack.

