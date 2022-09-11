Mother, daughter drown in stream at Othaloor

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A mother and her daughter drowned in a stream at Othaloor in Alamkode panchayat on Saturday. The deceased are Shiny, 40, daughter of Gopinath, Ambalathungal house, Kanippayyur, and her daughter Ascharya, 12.

According to residents in the area, the mother and daughter reached their house at Othaloor on Thursday to celebrate Onam. On Saturday morning, Shiny took her daughter and her brother’s children to the stream to give them training in swimming. “The stream was swollen following heavy rain in the past few days.

When the mother and daughter drowned, the other children who were staying near the stream cried out loudly for help. Immediately, the local people, who reached there, took the mother and daughter out of the stream and rushed them to a private hospital at Changaramkulam. However, their lives couldn’t be saved,” said a resident of Othaloor.

Ascharya was a Class VIII student of the Bethany St John’s English Higher Secondary School, Kunnamkulam. Police said the bodies of the mother and daughter will be handed over to their family members on Sunday after conducting post-mortem. Meanwhile, the local body authorities warned people to remain cautious and not to venture into water bodies.

Snake boat overturns during river fest

Kozhikode: A snake boat with 25 persons on board overturned while participating in a boat race held as part of Onam celebration in Chaliyar river at Beypore on Saturday. However, no one was injured. as fishermen and Coast Guard team acted swiftly. It was just after the conclusion of the losers’ final that the boat ‘AKG Mayicha’ overturned near old bridge, Feroke. Meanwhile, Palichon Achamthuruth won the first prize in the competition.

