Mother, daughter drown in stream at Othaloor

The deceased are Shiny, 40, daughter of Gopinath, Ambalathungal house, Kanippayyur, and her daughter Ascharya, 12. 

Shiny and her daughter Ascharya.

MALAPPURAM:  A mother and her daughter drowned in a stream at Othaloor in Alamkode panchayat on Saturday. The deceased are Shiny, 40, daughter of Gopinath, Ambalathungal house, Kanippayyur, and her daughter Ascharya, 12. 

According to residents in the area, the mother and daughter reached their house at Othaloor on Thursday to celebrate Onam. On Saturday morning, Shiny took her daughter and her brother’s children to the stream to give them training in swimming. “The stream was swollen following heavy rain in the past few days.

When the mother and daughter drowned, the other children who were staying near the stream cried out loudly for help. Immediately, the local people, who reached there, took the mother and daughter out of the stream and rushed them to a private hospital at Changaramkulam. However, their lives couldn’t be saved,” said a resident of Othaloor. 

Ascharya was a Class VIII student of the Bethany St John’s English Higher Secondary School, Kunnamkulam. Police said the bodies of the mother and daughter will be handed over to their family members on Sunday after conducting post-mortem. Meanwhile, the local body authorities warned people to remain cautious and not to venture into water bodies.

