Rahul’s Bharat Yatra to enter Kerala today, state Congress has to raise Rs 5crore

When former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) enters Kerala on Sunday morning, the party state leadership has to mobilise Rs 5 crore.

Published: 11th September 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Yatris and other Congress workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari. (File Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  When former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) enters Kerala on Sunday morning, the party-state leadership has to mobilise Rs 5 crore. It is required for arranging the logistics which includes travel, food, accommodation and other expenses for the people during the 19-day-long padayatra in the state. It is definitely going to be a daunting task for the leadership, especially MP Kodikunnil Suresh who is the state coordinator of the padayatra.

On the eve of the yatra reaching the Kerala border, the Congress state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram was abuzz with activities similar to the election days. The leaders and ordinary party workers are aware about the crucial role of BJY in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.  Senior Congress MP Benny Behanan told TNIE that the public support towards the BJY in Tamil Nadu had exceeded his expectations. “Similarly, once it reaches Kerala, the party workers and local people are going to be energised. Party sympathisers are also keen to see the revival of the Congress,” said Behanan.

Though the state top leadership is tightlipped about the total expenditure being anticipated for the BJY, sources close to party state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan hinted about a `5-crore budget. Each booth committee in eight districts through which the yatra will pass has been provided with Rs 50,000 worth of coupons for the local expenses. 

Kodikunnil told TNIE that all arrangements for the Kerala leg of the yatra have been made. “I have been part of several padayatras during my five-decade-long political career. The yatra will pass through only one side of the road,” said Kodikunnil.

Pinarayi should’ve welcomed RaGa: Adoor
T’Puram: Film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said on Saturday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should have welcomed Rahul Gandhi when he enters Kerala as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday morning. Adoor said this when Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil went to invite him to attend a meeting in which Rahul will interact with prominent personalities. Adoor maintained that only when political parties which believe in secularism, democracy and socialism join hands that fascism can be defeated. 

