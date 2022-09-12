Home States Kerala

Case against 11 persons for attacking two Kerala police officers

Minor injuries were suffered by the two officers in the assault for which they received necessary first aid, and there was nothing to worry about regarding their health, police said.

Published: 12th September 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A case has been registered against 11 persons for allegedly assaulting two police officers on Sunday night in the southernmost district of Kerala.

The officers were attacked when they responded to a call regarding a fight between two groups at Karakonam junction here allegedly in connection with Onam celebrations, a senior officer of Vellarada police station said.

When the officers attempted to take into custody two persons who were involved in the fight, their friends intervened and pushed the policemen around and also assaulted them, the officer said.

A case has been registered against two named accused and nine identified accused for allegedly assaulting a Sub-Inspector and a Civil Police Officer (CPO), police said.

The father of one of the accused is presently being questioned, the police said and added that presently no one has been arrested.

Meanwhile, visuals of the assault on the officers, recorded by someone, were aired on TV channels and it showed the two policemen being pushed around, assaulted and their lathis being thrown away by a group of persons.

As the policemen took out their phones to record the attackers, they fled the spot, as shown in the visuals.

Minor injuries were suffered by the two officers in the assault for which they received necessary first aid, and there was nothing to worry about regarding their health, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police police assault Onam
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp