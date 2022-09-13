Home States Kerala

Govt doctors to resume protest from Tuesday

The doctors affiliated to Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) will stage protests in front of the offices of DHS and district medical offices on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors under the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) have decided to resume their protest as the “government failed to act on the its promise to address their concerns regarding remuneration and service conditions”.

The doctors affiliated to Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) will stage protests in front of the offices of DHS and district medical offices on Tuesday. “The protests will be held between 2.30pm and 4pm. It will not affect patient care,” said KGMOA president Dr G S Vijayakrishnan and general secretary Dr TN Suresh in a joint statement issued on Monday.

“We have been forced to resume the protest as the authorities have failed to act on the written assurances given in a meeting attended by the health minister and the principal secretary. Earlier, we suspended our protest based on the assurances given by the authorities,” the statement said. The KGMOA warned that the doctors would go on mass leave on October 11 if the health department failed to address their concerns.

