Kerala govt initiates steps to identify stray dog hotspots, vaccination drive to begin soon

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Tuesday said all stray dogs in the state will be vaccinated and steps have been initiated to identify hotspots of dog bites.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, J Chinchurani, said the local self- government bodies including corporations have started identifying the locations for the vaccination drive.

In order to tackle the stray dog menace in Kerala, the Left government had decided to hold a month-long mass vaccination drive of dogs from September 20 apart from opening shelters at panchayat level to house the strays.

"We will give vaccination to all stray dogs. All local self-government institutions including the corporations have begun the process. We have already started identifying the locations for vaccinations and ABC centres. We are also planning to conduct vaccination camps," the minister said.

She said stray dogs are mostly found in areas where food waste is being thrown around.

"It seems like most dog attacks are happening in areas where food waste is being thrown around. We have started identifying the hotspots and the vaccination drive will be strengthened there," she said.

Meanwhile, on Monday more than a dozen stray dogs were found dead allegedly due to poisoning in some areas of Kottayam district.

Locals buried the bodies of the strays but a case was registered later in the evening based on a complaint by a person alleging that his pet dogs were among those which were poisoned by some miscreants.

"A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with the atrocities against animals," Velloor police told PTI.

Section 429 of IPC deals with mischief by killing or maiming an animal.

Police and district veterinary officials have exhumed the bodies of two dogs that were buried yesterday based on the complaint and conducted a post-mortem today.

The result is yet to be made public.

The government had on Monday said that it has already initiated steps including setting up of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in the 152 blocks.

"The government has decided to conduct a month-long massive vaccination drive from September 20 to October 20. More people will be trained for the vaccination drive," State Local self-government department minister, M B Rajesh, told the media.

Currently, a meeting of district collectors, heads of all local self-government bodies including panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities and corporations, animal husbandry, health and local self-government department heads are being held.

Revenue Minister, K Rajan and Rajesh are also attending the meeting.

The Health department had also launched a campaign to create awareness among the people on the steps to be taken in case of stray dog bites.

