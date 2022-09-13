Kerala to go for rabies jabs, seek SC nod to kill rabid dogs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Waking up to the rising stray dog menace that has garnered national attention and even invited comments from the Supreme Court, the state government on Monday announced a multi-pronged strategy, which includes vaccination and animal birth control (ABC) measures, to tackle the issue.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said a month-long drive to vaccinate the strays will begin from September 20. The move aims at reducing the number of rabid dogs. The government will also seek the top court’s nod for killing rabid dogs and allowing Kudumbashree to conduct animal birth control (ABC) programmes, he said.

“The state government and local bodies are taking up the responsibility to control the stray dog menace. A permanent solution is possible with public intervention,” Rajesh said after a meeting with officials from the LSG, animal husbandry, health and agriculture departments.

“Besides taking immediate steps, the state will form an expert committee to find long-term solutions. Efforts are on to catch as many puppies as possible for vaccination and conducting ABC,” said Rajesh, who admitted that it was difficult to catch more than 40 per cent dogs. “The government is exploring options to introduce oral vaccines that can be mixed with food and given to the dogs,” he said. The method had proved effective in Goa and Chhattisgarh.

ABC centres in block panchayats in 50 days: Min

M B Rajesh said all local bodies in the state will hold meetings between September 15 and 20 to chalk out ways to curb the stray dog menace. “MLAs will hold all-party meetings in their constituencies. A committee will monitor the actions taken at the local body-level,” he said.

Rajesh said the government is planning to set up ABC centres in all block panchayats in 50 days. “Thirty ABC centres are ready and will start operations soon,” he said. PG and final-year students of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will be roped in to carry out the ABC drive.

Monday’s meeting also decided to set up more shelters for stray dogs in local bodies. Local bodies that have not allocated funds for ABC in their annual plan will be allowed to change the plan to include it. To implement the vaccination drive, the government will rope in volunteers from Kudumbasree and the now-disbanded Covid Brigade and impart nine-day training to them, he said. The animal husbandry department has been asked to make emergency purchase of vaccines.

People who feed stray dogs will be encouraged to vaccinate them. A project will be devised to give them `500 for bringing the dogs for vaccination. The meeting also decided to complete vaccination and licensing of pet dogs by October 30. Pet licences can be obtained online through the Citizen Service Portal within seven days of application, Rajesh said.

Rajesh said the district collectors and district panchayat presidents will hold meetings with owners of eateries, auditorium and meat shops for safe disposal of food waste. “Safe waste disposal is important to keep the surroundings clean and keep the stray dogs from forming packs,” said Rajesh.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Waking up to the rising stray dog menace that has garnered national attention and even invited comments from the Supreme Court, the state government on Monday announced a multi-pronged strategy, which includes vaccination and animal birth control (ABC) measures, to tackle the issue. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said a month-long drive to vaccinate the strays will begin from September 20. The move aims at reducing the number of rabid dogs. The government will also seek the top court’s nod for killing rabid dogs and allowing Kudumbashree to conduct animal birth control (ABC) programmes, he said. “The state government and local bodies are taking up the responsibility to control the stray dog menace. A permanent solution is possible with public intervention,” Rajesh said after a meeting with officials from the LSG, animal husbandry, health and agriculture departments. “Besides taking immediate steps, the state will form an expert committee to find long-term solutions. Efforts are on to catch as many puppies as possible for vaccination and conducting ABC,” said Rajesh, who admitted that it was difficult to catch more than 40 per cent dogs. “The government is exploring options to introduce oral vaccines that can be mixed with food and given to the dogs,” he said. The method had proved effective in Goa and Chhattisgarh. ABC centres in block panchayats in 50 days: Min M B Rajesh said all local bodies in the state will hold meetings between September 15 and 20 to chalk out ways to curb the stray dog menace. “MLAs will hold all-party meetings in their constituencies. A committee will monitor the actions taken at the local body-level,” he said. Rajesh said the government is planning to set up ABC centres in all block panchayats in 50 days. “Thirty ABC centres are ready and will start operations soon,” he said. PG and final-year students of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will be roped in to carry out the ABC drive. Monday’s meeting also decided to set up more shelters for stray dogs in local bodies. Local bodies that have not allocated funds for ABC in their annual plan will be allowed to change the plan to include it. To implement the vaccination drive, the government will rope in volunteers from Kudumbasree and the now-disbanded Covid Brigade and impart nine-day training to them, he said. The animal husbandry department has been asked to make emergency purchase of vaccines. People who feed stray dogs will be encouraged to vaccinate them. A project will be devised to give them `500 for bringing the dogs for vaccination. The meeting also decided to complete vaccination and licensing of pet dogs by October 30. Pet licences can be obtained online through the Citizen Service Portal within seven days of application, Rajesh said. Rajesh said the district collectors and district panchayat presidents will hold meetings with owners of eateries, auditorium and meat shops for safe disposal of food waste. “Safe waste disposal is important to keep the surroundings clean and keep the stray dogs from forming packs,” said Rajesh.