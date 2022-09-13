Mandatory age cap of 75 years for leaders under criticism at CPI meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With two weeks remaining for the CPI state conference, the party decision to make mandatory the age cap of 75 years for leaders in the state council and executive members drew flak at the state council meet on Monday. At a time when factional feud is still on in the party leadership, a prominent section felt that it is a clever move of the official faction led by state secretary Kanam Rajendran to scuttle the chances of veterans like K E Ismayil and C Divakaran from entering official bodies.

Curiously, state assistant secretary K Prakash Babu, widely perceived as the leader of the rebel faction, responded to the criticism of the age cap, thus creating an impression of switching sides. However, top sources said Babu was responding to the same as he was the one who presented the organisational report at the state council meet, ahead of the party state conference two weeks from now.

Sources said it was party Kottayam district secretary V B Binu who raised the issue of age criterion. He felt that it would be against the party constitution, which doesn’t mention anything about such a criterion. It was state secretary Kanam Rajendran who replied to discussions on the organisational report. However, assistant secretary Prakash Babu replied to the criticism on age cap. He pointed out that it was a decision taken by the party national council and hence will be implemented strictly.

“The national council took the decision to bring in an upper age limit to ensure that more youngsters figure in the party leadership. In his response to criticism, Prakash Babu said it was a decision by the national council and, hence, cannot be termed as against the party constitution,” said a source. Some council members also expressed doubts over ensuring 15% representation for women in party units. Non-availability of women leaders to be selected to the upper decision-making bodies has been pointed out. However, the leadership responded that it’s up to the party to ensure adequate women representation.

The party’s mass base has increased. However, it hasn’t yet achieved the kind of growth that it should have. The last state conference had underscored the need to strengthen the party and to set up party units at the booth level and in all panchayat wards. However, even after four years, this has not been achieved. The party was unable to make its presence felt in many regions in northern Kerala.

