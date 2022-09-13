Opposition reminder, Pinarayi's praise for new speaker AN Shamseer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a pat on the back from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for displaying ‘maturity beyond his age’ and a reminder from Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to protect its rights, CPM MLA from Thalassery A N Shamseer assumed office as the 24th Speaker of the assembly on Monday.

The 45-year-old secured 96 of 136 votes cast, defeating Congress’ Anwar Sadath who got 40 votes. The election was necessitated due to the induction of former speaker M B Rajesh into the cabinet.

The CPM’s decision to pick Shamseer, one of the most vociferous young MLAs of the party, to the post had served as fodder for trolls. After assuming office, Shamseer quoted English novelist George Eliot on his Facebook page. “Do not judge a book by its cover,” he wrote, in an apparent reply to his detractors.

Satheesan hopes speaker will protect Oppn’s rights

Minister Roshy Augustine, CPM MLA Daleema and IUML MLA U A Latheef were absent. Deputy speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, who oversaw the election, did not vote. Following his election, Shamseer was escorted to the speaker’s chair by Pinarayi and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Pinarayi said Shamseer’s wisdom and maturity beyond his age will be an asset in conducting assembly proceedings. Satheesan said he did not expect the speaker to be a referee or an impartial person but hoped Shamseer will also protect the rights of Opposition MLAs.

Shamseer said the work of a committee that was tasked with suggesting reforms to assembly rules was in the final stages. He expressed hope that more active functioning of the house and its committees can be ensured based on the panel’s recommendations. Shamseer, a two-time MLA from Thalassery in Kannur, is the 24th speaker. He entered politics through SFI. A law graduate, Shamseer is married to P M Sahala and the couple has a son.

