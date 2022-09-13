Rahul Gandhi an expired vaccine, won’t be able to revive Congress: BJP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress is launching Rahul Gandhi for the fifth time, but he is an expired vaccine and his Bharat Jodo Yatra will not have an impact, said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh in Kochi on Monday. Rahul Gandhi has joined hands with Kanhaiya Kumar, leader of the ‘tukde tukde’ gang, who is trying to break this country.

But the country is uniting against such people. Rahul’s dreams of reviving the Congress and bringing the party to power will remain ‘Mungerilal ki sapne’ (unfulfilled dreams), he said at a press conference in Kochi.

Deploring a tweet by the Congress with a picture of khaki shorts, the uniform of the RSS, catching fire, Tarun Chugh said the tweet reveals the mental state of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. The RSS is a social service organisation with a huge following. Rahul’s grandmother and great-grandfather had tried to break the RSS but they failed. The Congress has a history of instigating violence. In 1984 they set fire to Delhi where members of the Sikh community were targeted. Tarun Chugh expressed confidence that BJP will come to power in Kerala soon.

