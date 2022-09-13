Song revives memory of valiant lady warrior Malabar Malu Hajjumma

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The story of Paravetty Fathima, alias Malu Hajjumma, who fought valiantly against the British during the Malabar Rebellion of 1921, did not figure in the narrations of the revolt. The name never came up for discussion even when her husband Variamkunnath Kunjahammad Haji became the topic of heated discussion on the occasion of the observance of the centenary of the rebellion.

But the lady’s bravery is slowly getting recognised after researchers unearthed the details of her fight. “Malu Hajjumma was an exceptional figure. She argued in the court on her own to release the property of her husband that was confiscated by the British and won the case,” said Nasarudheen Mannarkkad, the lyricist who has written a song on Hajjumma in the Mappilapattu style.

“The property was later donated for the construction of a school and a mosque. The first school was established in Karuvarakkundu in the land given by her,” he said. “She was well-educated and she spoke English and Arabic fluently. She had worked as a clerk in the tahsildar’s office in Manjeri for a short period. She was also a member of the mosque committee at that time. There was small room for her in the mosque compound and she used to give instructions to others through the window,” he said.

Mannarkkad said Hajjumma had personally taken part in the battle against the British. “The western media that reported the rebellion called her ‘The Queen.’ Mounted on a horse and covering her face with a veil, she encountered the soldiers at Hajippara in Malappuram. She had delivered a hair-raising speech at Karuvarakkundu during the rebellion,” he said.

With the passage of time, Hajjumma’s name slipped into oblivion. “I composed the song with the hope that it would inspire others to study more on the woman,” said Mannnarkkad, who is currently working in Sharjah. Theertha Suresh has given the voice for the song in the video set to music by Noufal Kannur and directed by Rasheed Mongam.

KOZHIKODE: The story of Paravetty Fathima, alias Malu Hajjumma, who fought valiantly against the British during the Malabar Rebellion of 1921, did not figure in the narrations of the revolt. The name never came up for discussion even when her husband Variamkunnath Kunjahammad Haji became the topic of heated discussion on the occasion of the observance of the centenary of the rebellion. But the lady’s bravery is slowly getting recognised after researchers unearthed the details of her fight. “Malu Hajjumma was an exceptional figure. She argued in the court on her own to release the property of her husband that was confiscated by the British and won the case,” said Nasarudheen Mannarkkad, the lyricist who has written a song on Hajjumma in the Mappilapattu style. “The property was later donated for the construction of a school and a mosque. The first school was established in Karuvarakkundu in the land given by her,” he said. “She was well-educated and she spoke English and Arabic fluently. She had worked as a clerk in the tahsildar’s office in Manjeri for a short period. She was also a member of the mosque committee at that time. There was small room for her in the mosque compound and she used to give instructions to others through the window,” he said. Mannarkkad said Hajjumma had personally taken part in the battle against the British. “The western media that reported the rebellion called her ‘The Queen.’ Mounted on a horse and covering her face with a veil, she encountered the soldiers at Hajippara in Malappuram. She had delivered a hair-raising speech at Karuvarakkundu during the rebellion,” he said. With the passage of time, Hajjumma’s name slipped into oblivion. “I composed the song with the hope that it would inspire others to study more on the woman,” said Mannnarkkad, who is currently working in Sharjah. Theertha Suresh has given the voice for the song in the video set to music by Noufal Kannur and directed by Rasheed Mongam.