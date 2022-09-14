JP Nadda to arrive in Kerala on September 26

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed district committee office of the party here on September 26. He will also attend a meeting of BJP booth presidents and booth in-charges later in the day, BJP district president V V Rajesh said on Tuesday.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, newly-appointed Kerala ‘prabhari’ (in-charge) Prakash Javadekar and BJP state president K Surendran will be present, he said. Nadda’s visit to the capital has been scheduled a day after he inaugurates the newly constructed Kottayam district committee office of the party on September 25.

Rajesh said the three-storey 11,000-sq ft office building will have separate rooms for each wings (morchas) of the party and also its district leaders. Special pavilions have been arranged for conducting online meetings and TV channel discussions. “The office building has been designed in such a way that it has provision to construct a hall in future that can accommodate up to 2,000 people,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed district committee office of the party here on September 26. He will also attend a meeting of BJP booth presidents and booth in-charges later in the day, BJP district president V V Rajesh said on Tuesday. Union Minister V Muraleedharan, newly-appointed Kerala ‘prabhari’ (in-charge) Prakash Javadekar and BJP state president K Surendran will be present, he said. Nadda’s visit to the capital has been scheduled a day after he inaugurates the newly constructed Kottayam district committee office of the party on September 25. Rajesh said the three-storey 11,000-sq ft office building will have separate rooms for each wings (morchas) of the party and also its district leaders. Special pavilions have been arranged for conducting online meetings and TV channel discussions. “The office building has been designed in such a way that it has provision to construct a hall in future that can accommodate up to 2,000 people,” he said.