Home States Kerala

JP Nadda to arrive in Kerala on September 26

Rajesh said the three-storey 11,000-sq ft office building will have separate rooms for each wings (morchas) of the party and also its district leaders.

Published: 14th September 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed district committee office of the party here on September 26. He will also attend a meeting of BJP booth presidents and booth in-charges later in the day, BJP district president V V Rajesh said on Tuesday.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, newly-appointed Kerala ‘prabhari’ (in-charge) Prakash Javadekar and BJP state president K Surendran will be present, he said. Nadda’s visit to the capital has been scheduled a day after he inaugurates the newly constructed Kottayam district committee office of the party on September 25.

Rajesh said the three-storey 11,000-sq ft office building will have separate rooms for each wings (morchas) of the party and also its district leaders. Special pavilions have been arranged for conducting online meetings and TV channel discussions. “The office building has been designed in such a way that it has provision to construct a hall in future that can accommodate up to 2,000 people,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP Kerala
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp