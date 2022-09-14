People will reject Venugopal’s claim on CPM-BJP alliance: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The people of Kerala will reject Congress leader KC Venugopal’s claim that the CPM is collaborating with the BJP in the state, the party state secretariat said in a statement on Tuesday. Everybody knows that the CPM is adopting the strongest stance against the BJP and Sangh Parivar movements in Kerala. In the last six years, the RSS activists killed 17 comrades.

The CPM and the Left parties are taking a strong stance against the Union government’s overbearing rule of Hindutva corporatisation whereas the Congress has offered its full backing to the BJP’s plan to destroy the state administration. They extended support when the Central agencies set up plans to undermine the LDF government using the wrong strategy.

One of Kerala’s darkest political chapters is the Co-Le-B coalition between the UDF and the BJP. Even in the state assembly, Congress has never been willing to take a hard stance against the BJP. The RSS’s communal agenda has not yet received explicit opposition from Congress. Anyone who is familiar with Kerala politics can see that the Congress’ assistance allowed the BJP to open an account in the state earlier, the CPM state secretariat said in a statement.

POLICE FAIL TO RECOGNISE DIGVIJAYA

The local police did not recognise Digvijaya Singh, his wife and Kanhaiya Kumar when they reached the SS Pooja Convention Centre at Attingal, the place of halt of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra. They were denied entry into the hall. It was only after the intervention of senior Congress leader T Saratchandraprasad that they were allowed entry into the venue, much to their displeasure.

