Schools cry foul over CBSE circular on display of staff details on campuses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A circular issued by the CBSE, directing schools to display the names, designation and photographs of teaching and non-teaching staff on its premises prominently, has evoked mixed reactions. The circular, dated September 12, has asked the managements to state whether the staff appointments have been made on a permanent or ad-hoc basis while specifying their designations. Issued by CBSE Secretary Anurag Tirpathi, the circular has directed school managers to ensure compliance with the above directions within a week.

The CBSE said the circular was being issued based on the directions received from the Union Ministry of Education regarding the action points that emerged from a conference of chief secretaries of various states in June. However, the circular has not stated the exact purpose of such a directive.

A section of school managements has come out against the CBSE directive calling it an “invasion on privacy” of the school staff. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Thiruvananthapuram Kendra secretary Mohankumar C said schools had already provided details of teachers, their qualifications and appointment status to CBSE through a dedicated software.

“The circular does not specify the purpose of displaying the photograph of staff on the school premises. If the directive is intended to benefit students and parents, they already have access to such information furnished the school diary,” he said. A section of school managers, however, has welcomed the move saying it would help bring in more transparency on the employment status and qualification of staff.

“Such a directive may be part of implementing a mechanism to cross-check the information provided online to the Board during physical verification by authorities,” said the manager of a CBSE school in the capital.

“A section of schools has voiced certain concerns following the issuance of the circular. We’ll seek further details from the Board before commenting on the matter,” said National Council of CBSE Schools secretary-general Indira Rajan.

