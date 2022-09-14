Home States Kerala

With tuition teachers, Kudumbashree reaches out to tribal students

The district Kudumbashree Mission has come out with a novel project to ensure quality education for tribal students living in the forests in Pathanamthitta. 

Students of Avanippara tribal hamlet attending Kudumbashree’s tuition class in Pathanamthitta

By Sajimon P S
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The district Kudumbashree Mission has come out with a novel project to ensure quality education for tribal students living in the forests in Pathanamthitta.  Special tuition classes for students of tribal hamlets located inside the forest were started as part of this. The project’s ultimate aim is to ensure that the students excel in studies and that they do not drop out at the halfway stage.

The project, which is devised for students right from Class I to the higher secondary level,  has already been launched in Avanippara and Velimala tribal hamlets. Avanippara is situated in the remote forest tracts of Aruvappulam grama panchayat on the banks of Achankovil river. A total of 27 students belonging to the Malampandaram tribe are attending the classes at Avanippara, while 11 students from various tribal communities are in the classes in Velimala.

The project is being implemented with the help of Community Development Society(CDS) – the apex body of Kudumbashree – in the local body.Kudumbashree district programme manager (tribal) Shajahan T K said they had conducted studies in tribal hamlets situated inside the forest before starting the project.”During our interaction with students, we had understood that even students at the high school level did not know how to write their names properly. So, we have decided to start tuition classes to make them good at their studies. Our classes are on for the tribal students of Avanippara and Velimala and this week we will start classes for the Malamapandaram students of Manjathodu tribal hamlet in Sabarimala forest,” said Shajahan.

“First we make them familiar with Malayalam and English alphabets. After that, we start teaching them the prescribed syllabus. The tuition classes are held in such a way that they do not affect their regular classes in schools. We have selected qualified persons from within the tribal community for leading the classes. We will  give a monthly dole of `5,000 to the teachers,” he said.

