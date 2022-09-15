Home States Kerala

Agri mission aimed at improving farmers’ income gets approval

The chief minister will be the chairperson of the mission and the agriculture minister is its vice-chairperson.

Published: 15th September 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has approved the setting up of a Value-Added Agriculture Mission aimed at increasing the farmers’ income, enhancing agricultural production and raising the income of agricultural value-added products.

The chief minister will be the chairperson of the mission and the agriculture minister is its vice-chairperson. The ministers of Local Self Government, Cooperation, Finance, Water Resources, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Electricity and Food and Civil Supplies will be its members. According to a note from the chief minister’s office, sub-working groups/resource support groups will be formed to submit sub-action plans to the mission and a state-level coordinator will be appointed.

An official from the agriculture department will be appointed as the chief operating officer and sub-working group resource persons will be appointed with the approval of the agriculture department.

