Kerala to open 2,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala will soon roll out 2,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the state with the government selecting BSNL as the system integrator to implement the `50-crore project.The move follows the state government’s estimation that more than 44,000 unique visitors are using the existing public Wi-Fi facility and consuming 8TB data daily.

Officials with the electronics and information technology department said the Wi-Fi hotspots would increase the reach of various government services to the public, bring more services through the Wi-Fi network and increase the Wi-Fi coverage.

An order issued recently by the government said the hotspots will be made available in coastal fishing villages and backward tribal hamlets. Officials said works such as site survey and tendering will begin immediately. The project will offer at least 300MB free internet and unlimited access to e-governance services and applications.

