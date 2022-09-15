Sabarimala: Registration mandatory for all devotees; no cap on number

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Online or offline registration will be mandatory for Sabarimala darsan during the upcoming mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrimage season. A high-level meeting chaired by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Wednesday decided to lift Covid-related restrictions on the number of devotees at the shrine.

The registration will help the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to know the exact number of devotees visiting the shrine during the season. Mandatory registration is for the first time in the history of the pilgrimage except during the pandemic when entry was restricted to people booked over the virtual queue system.

“Online registration can be made over the virtual queue system on TDB website. Offline registration can be made at twelve on-the-spot registration centres,” TDB president K Anandagopan told TNIE. Eleven of the on-the-spot registration centres will be at Nilackal base camp and one at Chengannur. Devotees have to show a valid identity card at the counter where their name and details will be recorded and tickets issued. There will not be a registration facility at Pampa where only ticket verification would be done.

The TDB president said the registration will ensure a safer pilgrimage. “This is for the first time that mandatory registration is being introduced during a normal pilgrimage season. It will ensure pilgrims’ safety. Also, real-time information on the number of devotees will help in arranging facilities at the shrine,” he said.

“Last year, only those who registered over the virtual queue system were allowed entry in the wake of the pandemic. About 25 lakh people visited the shrine. Crimes like pickpocketing, theft or brawls were not reported during that season,” he said.

Wednesday’s meeting decided to complete the preparatory works for the pilgrimage in a time-bound manner. Radhakrishnan asked all departments to make coordinated efforts. The meeting was attended by ministers K Rajan, Veena George, Roshy Augustine, Antony Raju, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, MLAs K U Jenish Kumar, Pramod Narayanan, Vazhoor Soman, TDB president K Ananthagopan, Devaswom secretary K Biju, collectors and district police chiefs of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki.

