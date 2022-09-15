Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Registration mandatory for all devotees; no cap on number

The registration will help the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to know the exact number of devotees visiting the shrine during the season.

Published: 15th September 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File photo | EPS)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Online or offline registration will be mandatory for Sabarimala darsan during the upcoming mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrimage season. A high-level meeting chaired by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Wednesday decided to lift Covid-related restrictions on the number of devotees at the shrine.     

The registration will help the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to know the exact number of devotees visiting the shrine during the season. Mandatory registration is for the first time in the history of the pilgrimage except during the pandemic when entry was restricted to people booked over the virtual queue system.

“Online registration can be made over the virtual queue system on TDB website. Offline registration can be made at twelve on-the-spot registration centres,” TDB president K Anandagopan told TNIE. Eleven of the on-the-spot registration centres will be at Nilackal base camp and one at Chengannur. Devotees have to show a valid identity card at the counter where their name and details will be recorded and tickets issued. There will not be a registration facility at Pampa where only ticket verification would be done.

The TDB president said the registration will ensure a safer pilgrimage. “This is for the first time that mandatory registration is being introduced during a normal pilgrimage season. It will ensure pilgrims’ safety. Also, real-time information on the number of devotees will help in arranging facilities at the shrine,” he said.

“Last year, only those who registered over the virtual queue system were allowed entry in the wake of the pandemic. About 25 lakh people visited the shrine. Crimes like pickpocketing, theft or brawls were not reported during that season,” he said.

Wednesday’s meeting decided to complete the preparatory works for the pilgrimage in a time-bound manner. Radhakrishnan asked all departments to make coordinated efforts. The meeting was attended by ministers K Rajan, Veena George, Roshy Augustine, Antony Raju, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, MLAs K U Jenish Kumar, Pramod Narayanan, Vazhoor Soman, TDB president K Ananthagopan, Devaswom secretary K Biju, collectors and district police chiefs of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp