Smoke detected in Muscat-Kochi flight’s engine, 151 evacuated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major tragedy was averted as all 145 passengers, including four infants, were evacuated when smoke was detected on the Kochi-bound Air India Express in Oman’s Muscat airport on Wednesday. The aircraft also had six crew members on board. The smoke was detected in the flight’s engine No.2 during taxiing for takeoff.

“There was no fire warning indication in the cockpit. As a matter of precaution and following the prescribed SOPs, the crew stopped the aircraft on the taxiway and activated the onboard engine fire extinguishers,” said a release from Air India Express. Airline officials said all passengers were safely evacuated through the emergency exit doors using slides. No major injury was reported except for the minor bruises a few passengers suffered during evacuation. The cause of the fire is still unclear. The directorate general of civil aviation and the airline’s flight safety department will probe and take appropriate action.

The scheduled time of arrival of the aircraft was 4.40pm and it was expected to leave for Doha with 157 passengers late on Wednesday evening. A Kochi airport spokesperson said a relief aircraft from Mumbai to Muscat was sent to bring the passengers. “Air India Express IX 442 is rescheduled to arrive at Kochi from Muscat at 2.30am on Thursday and leave for Doha as IX 475 at 3.15am,” the spokesperson added.

