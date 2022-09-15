State obliged to protect all from dog bites, public mustn’t harm animals: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that the state administration is obliged to protect the citizens from the attack of ferocious dogs by identifying and containing such dogs and removing them from public places.

The court on Wednesday also directed the state government to issue necessary instructions to the citizenry to refrain from taking law into their own hands by inflicting unnecessary harm on community dogs. When the case came up for hearing, the amicus curiae pointed out that there have also been reports of various instances of unauthorised killing of community dogs.

At this, the court observed, “Taking note of the submission and engaged as we are in a balancing of the rights and interests of our citizens vis-a-vis those of animals, we direct the state government to issue suitable public instructions through the state police chief, clarifying that while the state administration is taking necessary steps to contain the incidents of dog bite, the citizenry shall also refrain from taking law into their own hands by inflicting unnecessary harm on community dogs.”

The court issued the order after convening a special sitting taking note of the increasing dog bite cases being reported across the state. The state government said it has already taken certain decisions and a report regarding the steps taken will be furnished before the court on September 16.

The High Court had directed the state animal welfare board to assess the infrastructure facilities available within the territorial limits of all local authorities in the state for carrying out ABC (animal birth control) measures and to suggest measures for the augmentation of such facilities under each of those local authorities. Later in July this year, the court directed the state animal welfare board to publish the list of veterinary hospitals having night emergency services available on its website.

Total dog bite cases in local bodies till Aug 2022 (avg cases/month in brackets)

Palakkad Palakkad: 641 (80.13)

Kasaragod Enmakaje, Perla: 388 (48.50)

P’thitta Adoor: 373 (46.63)

Alappuzha Alappuzha: 343 (42.88)

Kottayam Changanasserry: 321 (40.13)

Wayanad Kalpetta: 310 (38.75)

Kozhikode Kakkodi: 277 (34.63)

Kannur: Kannur Corp: 275 (34.38)

T’Puram Anad: 260 (32.5)

Malappuram Malappuram: 228 (28.50)

Thrissur Kodungallur: 207 (25.88)

Ernakulam Muvattupuzha: 189 (23.63)

Kollam Chirakkara: 171 (21.38)

