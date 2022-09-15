Home States Kerala

State obliged to protect all from dog bites, public mustn’t harm animals: Kerala HC

Order issued after convening a special sitting taking note of increasing dog bite cases

Published: 15th September 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs on railway platforms (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that the state administration is obliged to protect the citizens from the attack of ferocious dogs by identifying and containing such dogs and removing them from public places.

The court on Wednesday also directed the state government to issue necessary instructions to the citizenry to refrain from taking law into their own hands by inflicting unnecessary harm on community dogs. When the case came up for hearing, the amicus curiae pointed out that there have also been reports of various instances of unauthorised killing of community dogs.

At this, the court observed, “Taking note of the submission and engaged as we are in a balancing of the rights and interests of our citizens vis-a-vis those of animals, we direct the state government to issue suitable public instructions through the state police chief, clarifying that while the state administration is taking necessary steps to contain the incidents of dog bite, the citizenry shall also refrain from taking law into their own hands by inflicting unnecessary harm on community dogs.”

The court issued the order after convening a special sitting taking note of the increasing dog bite cases being reported across the state. The state government said it has already taken certain decisions and a report regarding the steps taken will be furnished before the court on September 16.

The High Court had directed the state animal welfare board to assess the infrastructure facilities available within the territorial limits of all local authorities in the state for carrying out ABC (animal birth control) measures and to suggest measures for the augmentation of such facilities under each of those local authorities. Later in July this year, the court directed the state animal welfare board to publish the list of veterinary hospitals having night emergency services available on its website.

Total dog bite cases in local bodies till Aug 2022 (avg cases/month in brackets)

Palakkad  Palakkad: 641 (80.13)
Kasaragod  Enmakaje, Perla: 388 (48.50)
P’thitta  Adoor: 373 (46.63)
Alappuzha Alappuzha: 343 (42.88)
Kottayam Changanasserry: 321 (40.13)
Wayanad Kalpetta: 310 (38.75)
Kozhikode  Kakkodi: 277 (34.63)
Kannur: Kannur Corp: 275 (34.38)
T’Puram Anad: 260 (32.5)
Malappuram Malappuram: 228 (28.50)
Thrissur  Kodungallur: 207 (25.88)
Ernakulam  Muvattupuzha: 189 (23.63)
Kollam Chirakkara: 171 (21.38)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court dog bite Kerala Stray dogs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp